Struck several Houthi targets in Yemen in response to attacks: Israel Army

The Israeli army says it has struck several Houthi targets in western Yemen on Saturday following a fatal drone attack by the rebel group in Tel Aviv the previous day.

A number of military targets were hit in the western port city of Hodeidah, a Houthi stronghold, the Israeli army said, adding that its attack was in response to the hundreds of attacks carried out against the state of Israel in recent months.

Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam wrote on social media platform X that Yemen was subjected to a blatant Israeli aggression that targeted fuel storage facilities and the province's power station. He said the attacks aim to increase the suffering of the people and to pressure Yemen to stop supporting Gaza.