close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sudan army, paramilitary clashes kill 59 civilians, including Indian

It was the first such outbreak since both joined forces to oust president Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019

Reuters
Chart

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 9:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sudan’s army appeared to gain the upper hand on Sunday in a bloody power struggle with rival paramilitary forces after blasting its bases with air strikes, witnesses said, and at least 59 civilians were killed including three UN workers.
 
The fighting broke out on Saturday between army units loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.
 
It was the first such outbreak since both joined forces to oust president Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019.
 
International powers - the United States, China, Russia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Nations, European Union and African Union - have appealed for an immediate end to the hostilities.
 
Efforts by neighbours and regional bodies to end the violence intensified on Sunday. That included an offer by Egypt and South Sudan to mediate between the fighting parties, according to a statement by the Egyptian presidency.
 
At the end of a day of heavy fighting, the army struck a base belonging to the RSF in the city of Omdurman, which adjoins the capital Khartoum, witnesses said late on Saturday.
 

Also Read

India supports peace process and capacity building in South Sudan

Firing heard in Sudan capital amid tensions between military, paramilitary

UAE expresses concern over developments in Sudan, calls for calm, restraint

UN condemns clashes in South Sudan after 27 killed, probe to be launched

Political transition in Sudan continues to 'face obstacles': India at UNSC

Global public goods should be financed from add'l resource allocation: FM

Now, Elon Musk enters AI system race, plans company to rival OpenAI

Europe's most powerful nuclear reactor 'Olkiluoto 3' kicks off in Finland

G20 meet set to finalise a common definition for start-ups by July

Armed forces veterans, get prime spots at King Charles Coronation

Both the military and the RSF claimed they had control of Sudan's airport and other key installations in Khartoum, where fighting raged overnight.
 
The two rivals have been competing for power as political factions negotiate forming a transitional government after a 2021 military coup.
 
In the early hours of Sunday, residents reported hearing gunfire and explosions from heavy artillery through the night.
Al Arabiya television broadcast footage showing thick plume of smoke rising over some districts in Khartoum.
 
"We're scared, we haven't slept for 24 hours because of the noise and the house shaking. We're worried about running out of water and food, and medicine for my diabetic father," Huda, a young resident in southern Khartoum told Reuters.
Topics : Sudan | United Nations

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 9:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon