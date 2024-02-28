Summer Olympics 2024 security plans stolen from train station in Paris

Confidential security plans for the upcoming Summer Olympics 2024 in Paris were reported stolen on Monday evening from the Gare du Nord railway station in France's capital, according to a report by AFP.

Police sources informed that the incident occurred when a bag belonging to an engineer from Paris City Hall, containing a computer and two USB memory sticks with sensitive police security plans, was taken from a train on February 26.

The engineer had placed the bag in the luggage compartment above his seat. Due to delays in the train, the engineer decided to change trains. This is when the theft reportedly occurred.

The stolen devices held municipal police security plans, including details pertinent to the forthcoming Olympics. An investigation into the theft is currently underway by the regional transport police.

The Paris 2024 Olympics will deploy approximately 35,000 security personnel daily, alongside 2,000 municipal police officers assigned to the games scheduled from July 26 to August 11. Events will be spread across various locations in and around Paris, including les Yvelines, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-et-Marne, and Seine-Saint-Denis.

The official Paris Olympic Games website outlines a total of 35 venues set to host 24 Olympic sports, with fourteen sites located within 10km of the Olympic Village itself.

Regarding ticket sales, the website indicates that due to high demand, a draw will determine ticket allocations. Close to 10 million tickets will be available for the Olympics, with around 3.4 million for the Paralympics, all sold through a single website. Prices for Olympic sports start at 24 Euros, while Paralympic sports tickets begin at 15 Euros.