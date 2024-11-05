Sun Life profit beats expectations in Q3 profits on strength in Canada, US

Business Standard
Assets under management jumped 13% to C$1.52 trillion from a year earlier

Underlying earnings in the US business jumped 18% to C$219 million in the quarter, driven by strong growth in group benefits insurance sales Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

Sun Life reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Monday as Canada's second-largest life insurer benefited from robust growth in its domestic and US businesses.
 
The earnings beat was primarily driven by strong insurance sales within Sun Life's group businesses - which provide health and protection benefits to employer and government plan members - both at home and in the United States. 
Underlying earnings from Sun Life's Canada business rose 11% to C$375 million ($269.75 million) in the quarter. 
"These results reflect our leadership positions in asset management and insurance, driven by strong insurance growth," CEO Kevin Strain said. 
Underlying earnings in the US business jumped 18% to C$219 million in the quarter, driven by strong growth in group benefits insurance sales. 
 
US group sales jumped 26% to C$300 million, driven by dental and employee benefits sales, Sun Life said.

The company's US dental business continued to face headwinds, driven by the impact of the Medicaid renewals following the end of the public health emergency. 
Meanwhile, Sun Life's wealth and asset management posted underlying earnings of C$474 million, a 4% rise from prior year, driven by higher fee income. 
Assets under management jumped 13% to C$1.52 trillion from a year earlier. 
The company's underlying net income was C$1.02 billion, or C$1.76 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with C$930 million, or C$1.59 per share, a year earlier. 
Analysts on average had expected Sun Life to earn C$1.70 per share, according to estimates compiled by LSEG.
Bigger rival Manulife Financial is slated to report its results on Wednesday.
  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

