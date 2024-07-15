Sunita Williams sends her 1st message to Earth; know all about her mission

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have been stranded in space for over a month due to technical issues with Boeing Starliner. (Photo: NASA)

Prateek Shukla



Despite being stranded in space due to technical issues with their Boeing Starliner for over a month, Indian-origin American astronaut Sunita Williams (58) and fellow US astronaut Barry Eugene ‘Butch’ Wilmore (61) remain optimistic that the spacecraft will bring them back home.

In a live conference on 10 July, which the two astronauts joined from the International Space Station (ISS), Sunita Williams said, “I have a real good feeling in my heart that this spacecraft will bring us home, no problem.” Echoing her sentiment, Butch added, “Failure is not an option.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The two astronauts also reported that they continue to fulfill their ISS duties, including maintenance tasks and conducting gene sequencing experiments in microgravity. Affirming their trust in the spacecraft and its team, the duo have been testing the Starliner as a ‘safe haven’ vehicle and evaluating its life support systems.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Monday, Nasa announced that it is monitoring “propulsion system performance” and “gathering as much data as possible while docked to the International Space Station”. The space agency said around five helium leaks and malfunctioning thrusters due to overheating are causing delays. While the Starliner already had a helium leak before launch, additional leaks became apparent during the flight. This is significant as helium provides the necessary pressure for the propulsion system.

What was the Starliner’s mission?

The Starliner’s mission, commanded by Wilmore and piloted by Williams, aimed to certify the spacecraft for routine travel to and from the International Space Station (ISS). Launched on June 5, the Starliner successfully docked with the ISS the following day. Originally slated to return on June 14, the mission’s return was delayed to June 26 after technical issues emerged.

This mission, dubbed the Crew Flight Test, was intended to provide Nasa with an alternative to SpaceX’s Crew Dragon. Currently, the Crew Dragon capsule – capable of carrying up to seven passengers to and from Earth orbit – is the only provider of crew transportation services for the ISS.

However, the Starliner has faced several setbacks since Boeing was awarded the Nasa contract in 2014, including battery issues, flammable wiring, problems with the parachute system, and now thruster malfunctions.

Mission roles aboard the International Space Station

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams performed a range of research activities aboard the International Space Station. The duo periodically assessed the Fluid Systems Servicer, responsible for draining, purging, and circulating fluids within the space station’s systems. They took turns to use the exercise cycle each morning, while attached to heart and breathing sensors that monitored their aerobic capacity.

Butch Wilmore has reportedly serviced a pair of research freezers that preserve scientific samples, while Sunita Williams installed hardware on an experiment that explores atmospheric re-entry and thermal protection systems, according to US space agency Nasa

Advanced biology research is also underway aboard the orbiting lab with astronauts exploring how living in space affects the human body and mind. They have extracted DNA to identify microbe samples collected from station water systems, Nasa reports.

Efforts to bring them back

Nasa and Boeing are currently working to resolve the issues with the spacecraft and aim to bring the two astronauts back to Earth by late July. Mark Nappi, Boeing’s Vice-President and Programme Manager, said that Boeing and Nasa are conducting ground tests in New Mexico to better understand the thruster malfunctions and address them. Separately, Steve Stich, NASA’s Commercial Crew Programme Manager, reaffirmed Nasa's commitment to astronaut safety. He added that the contingency plan is to ensure their safe return using SpaceX’s Crew Dragon.