close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Surprise oil output cut by OPEC+ to delay price revision in India

Petrol and diesel prices have been on a freeze for almost a year now. Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre in the national capital and diesel comes for Rs 89.62 a litre

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Oil, fossil fuel

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 9:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The surprise decision of OPEC and its allies, including Russia, to cut oil output may cause an immediate rise in prices, delaying revision in fuel prices in India, industry sources said.

The grouping of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, called OPEC+, on Sunday decided to further cut oil output by around 1.16 million barrels.

The move led to Brent rising by almost 6 per cent to USD 84.58 per barrel on Monday.

This spurt will reverse the softening in rates witnessed in the basket of crude oil that India imports. The Indian basket was hovering in the range of USD 73-74 per barrel for most of the second half of last month and had brightened prospects of a cut in petrol and diesel prices.

"Public sector oil companies had been recouping losses they incurred for holding rates when crude oil prices shot through the roof. Last month, international oil prices and retail pump rates had come at par. But now with the prices rising, the difference between cost and retail prices will reappear," an industry official said.

India imports 85 per cent of its oil needs and its fuel pricing is indexed to international rates.

Also Read

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

OPEC+ considers output-limit cut of as much as 2 million barrels a day

Oil prices to top $100 per barrel mark on OPEC+ output cut: Analysts

Saudi Arabia says US sought 1 month delay of OPEC+ production cuts

How will OPEC-plus cuts affect oil prices, inflation: An explainer

New variant of Covid-19's Omicron detected in Nepal: Health Ministry

Malaysia Parliament votes to scrap mandatory death sentences

Pakistan has choice whether to become Turkiye or Myanmar: Imran Khan

Donald Trump set to be arraigned in Manhattan court on Tuesday: Report

Bahrain seeks to attract investment with new golden licence for companies

Petrol and diesel prices have been on a freeze for almost a year now. Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre in the national capital and diesel comes for Rs 89.62 a litre.

State-owned fuel retailers are supposed to revise petrol and diesel prices daily based on a 15-day rolling average of benchmark international fuel prices but they haven't done that since April 6, 2022.

Prices were last changed on May 22 when the government cut excise duty to give relief to consumers from a spike in retail rates that followed a surge in international oil prices.

Sources said if international oil prices had stayed around USD 73-74 a barrel range, oil companies would have re-started daily price revision.

Commenting on the issue, Prashant Vasisht, vice president and co-head - Corporate Ratings at ICRA Limited, said the decision by OPEC+ to announce additional production cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day has resulted in a surge in crude oil prices.

"This could potentially fuel inflationary pressures on the economy," he said. "Since imports contribute to around 85 per cent of the total demand in India, the increase in crude prices increases the import bill and weakens the rupee against the US dollar."

However, upstream oil producers such as ONGC are expected to benefit owing to higher profits and cash accruals though a large part of the same is likely to be shared with the government in the form of special additional excise duties, he said.

"The downstream sector would be adversely impacted, and the oil marketing companies (OMCs) may start incurring marketing losses on the sale of diesel," he said.

Topics : OPEC | India | Fuel prices

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 8:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon