Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC’s profitability amid firm oil prices

(RIL) and – Hindustan Oil Corporation (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) – could see their profitability come under pressure in calendar year 2023 (CY23), said analysts at in a note, who expect the crude oil prices to remain elevated during the next year.



ALSO READ: Oil prices settle higher amid supply disruption on Druzhba pipeline