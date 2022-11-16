JUST IN
Bikaji Foods makes steady debut; stock lists 8% higher to issue price
Nykaa extends fall on listing of bonus shares; stock slips 17% in two days
F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Call Spread on Glenmark Pharma
Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty turn flat; Tata Steel slips 1%, Realty pack weak
Stocks to Watch: Bikaji Foods, Medanta, Paytm, NDTV, HDFC, SBI, Tata Motors
Fusion Micro Fin makes dull debut, Inox Green IPO subscribed 1.55x & more
Sensex rises 248 points to close at lifetime high; Nifty nears its peak
IIFL Wealth rebrands as 360 ONE, to rename its MF, PMS and AIF schemes too
Sebi's tougher disclosure regime may be a challenge for India Inc
This non banking finance company's stock has zoomed over 100% in 5 months
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Bikaji Foods makes steady debut; stock lists 8% higher to issue price
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

Their expectation is based on the recent action in October by the OPEC of cutting production by 2 million barrels per day. This suggests that the OPEC is looking to defend price, they said

Topics
Crude Oil Price | oil stocks | Reliance Industries

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC’s profitability amid firm oil prices

Reliance Industries (RIL) and oil marketing companies – Hindustan Oil Corporation (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) – could see their profitability come under pressure in calendar year 2023 (CY23), said analysts at Jefferies in a note, who expect the crude oil prices to remain elevated during the next year.

ALSO READ: Oil prices settle higher amid supply disruption on Druzhba pipeline

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on crude oil price

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 10:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.