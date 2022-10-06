Oil prices to top $100 per barrel mark on OPEC+ output cut: Analysts

The decision by OPEC+ to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), or 2 per cent of global supply, is likely to see oil prices climb further, with Brent likely to top the $100 per barrel mark – up nearly 7.5 per cent from the current levels, said analysts. The new production cap levels come into force starting November 2022 and will remain in place until December 2023.