Taiwan detects 12 Chinese military aircraft, 5 vessels around territory

Taiwan detects 12 Chinese military aircraft, 5 vessels around territory

Chinese activity spiked around Taiwan

China Taiwan

On Thursday, Taiwan reported 10 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around itself | File image

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 8:26 AM IST

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) stated that it detected 12 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 am (local time) on Thursday and 6 am (local time) on Friday.

According to the MND, of the 12 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, five crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the country's southwestern air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "12 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

 

Chinese activity spiked around Taiwan.

On Thursday, Taiwan reported 10 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around itself.

In a post on X, Taiwanese MND said, "10 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, raising concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island.

China is set to launch a rocket carrying a satellite that will likely fly over Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Friday, Taipei Times reported citing Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense statement.

This will be the latest in a series of satellite launches by China, with at least a dozen satellites launched in the past two years having flight paths over Taiwan or its ADIZ. However, none of these launches have posed a threat to Taiwan's security, as the rockets typically leave the Earth's atmosphere before passing over the island.

According to Taipei Times, an ADIZ is a self-declared area in which a country claims the right to identify, locate and control approaching foreign aircraft but is not part of its territorial airspace as defined by international law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Taiwan China military aircraft

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 8:26 AM IST

