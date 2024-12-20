Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 07:48 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pentagon sends anti-drone tech to New Jersey after mysterious sightings

Pentagon sends anti-drone tech to New Jersey after mysterious sightings

The Defense Department provided equipment capable both of detecting drones and disabling them

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

Witnesses have said they’ve seen several low-hanging drones at once in the night sky. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Tony Capaccio
 
The Pentagon has shipped anti-drone technology to an area of New Jersey located where sightings of mysterious aircraft have set residents on edge and drawn accusations that the federal government isn’t taking the incidents seriously.
 
The Defense Department provided equipment capable both of detecting drones and disabling them, Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder said at a briefing on Thursday. He added that the equipment includes a system called DroneBuster, a hand-held jammer used by the Army and Marines.
 
“The majority of that capability has deployed, the rest should be arriving very shortly, if not imminently,” Ryder said. He had said earlier that much of the equipment would be sent to Picatinny Arsenal, a military research and production facility in Morris County. 
 
 
Ryder has said the government had no involvement in the drone flights, which have confounded officials in New York and New Jersey and prompted arguments that the Biden administration wasn’t doing enough or taking the matter seriously. Most of the aircraft, he has said, are most likely commercial or hobbyist drones. On Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily banned drone flights over nearly two dozen areas of New Jersey.

Also Read

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

India-US defence ties accelerating and advancing in terrific ways: Pentagon

china Flag, China

Corruption may hinder Chinese military modernisation goals, says Pentagon

Pentagon

US' Pentagon rules out security threats as drones seen across New Jersey

Ukraine Crisis

Some North Korean troops killed fighting alongside Russia, say Ukraine, US

Pete Hegseth

Trump's Pentagon nominee Hegseth refuses to back down amid growing doubts

 
The reports reports include nighttime sightings of drones as large as 6 feet (1.83 meters) in diameter that “operate in a coordinated manner” and travel with their lights switched off, Dawn Fantasia, a New Jersey assemblywoman, posted to X last week after being briefed by local law enforcement. 
 
Witnesses have said they’ve seen several low-hanging drones at once in the night sky, some of which hover in one spot.
 
President-elect Donald Trump has called for the government to provide answers or shoot the drones down. He’s said, without citing evidence, that the American military knew where the devices originated. 
 
More than 1 million drones are registered to fly in the US, with around 8,500 in flight on any given day, a vast majority of which are recreational or hobbyist used for architectural, engineering, farming or law enforcement purposes, according to Ryder.
     

More From This Section

Israel Flag, Israel

UN General Assembly asks court to say what Israel needs to provide in Gaza

oil, crude, petroleum, crude oil, oil barrels

Atlantic Navigation from India sanctioned for trade of Iranian petroleum

US flag, US, united states

Friday midnight deadline looms for US Congress to prevent govt shutdown

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump backs new GOP plan to fund govt, raise debt limit as shutdown nears

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Brics developing tools to lead global economy, attract new members: Putin

Topics : US Pentagon Pentagon Drones United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon