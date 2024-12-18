Business Standard
Home / World News / Taiwan detects 15 Chinese aircraft, 9 naval vessels around its territory

Taiwan detects 15 Chinese aircraft, 9 naval vessels around its territory

According to the MND, of the 15 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the country's southwestern and eastern air defence identification zone (ADIZ)

China Taiwan

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, raising concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 8:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) stated that it detected 15 Chinese military aircraft, nine naval vessels and four official ships around Taiwan between 6 am (local time) on Tuesday and 6 am (local time) on Wednesday.

According to the MND, of the 15 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the country's southwestern and eastern air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "15 PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

 

Chinese activity spiked around Taiwan.

On Tuesday, Taiwan reported 10 Chinese aircraft and seven naval vessels near its territory.

In a post on X, the Taiwanese MND said, "10 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

More From This Section

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden to launch probe into Chinese semiconductors over security risks

Canada

Canada deploys aerial task force to boost border security to appease Trump

Pentagon

US' Pentagon rules out security threats as drones seen across New Jersey

South Korea government

South Korea's 'hurry hurry' culture ends Prez Yoon's 'controversial' tenure

Luigi Mangione, UnitedHealth CEO murder convict

Luigi Mangione indicted for first-degree murder in UnitedHealth CEO's death

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, raising concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island.

Earlier on Tuesday, China's Foreign Ministry 'denied' the existence of Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Monday following the arrival of US-made M1A2T Abrams tanks in Taiwan, Taiwan News reported.

The denial came in response to the MND's announcement that the first batch of 38 tanks, part of a 108-unit purchase from the US, had reached Hsinchu County's Hukou Township.

Addressing the development, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian claimed to be correcting the terminology, stating, "There is no such thing as the 'Ministry of National Defence' in Taiwan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

semiconductor

Taiwan's chip-maker touts multifunctional robots for nation's future growth

factory manufacturing, India's manufacturing under-performance: A new clue from ‘multi-plants'

Daikin partners with Taiwan's Rechi Precision for compressor JV in India

MSI

Taiwan laptop maker MSI begins manufacturing in India with Chennai facility

China Taiwan

China spikes incursions into Taiwan; 10 aircraft, 7 naval vessels detected

China Taiwan

Chinese activity around Taiwan rises as 5 military aircraft, 6 vessels seen

Topics : Taiwan China Chinese air force Chinese army Chinese navy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon