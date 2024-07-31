Taiwan detects 25 PLA aircraft, 10 naval vessels near its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has said that 25 Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval vessels were detected operating around nation from 6 am (local time) on Tuesday to 6 am (local time) on Wednesday. Of the 25 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 20 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwest, and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor China's military activity. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "25 PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 20 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, SW, and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently of China since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said that 14 Chinese military aircraft and nine naval vessels were detected operating around Taiwan from 6 am (local time) on Monday to 6 am (local time) on Tuesday.

Of the 14 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, seven crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern and central Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), according to Taiwan's MND. Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor China's military activity.

