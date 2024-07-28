Business Standard
US-based organisation urges IOC to let Taiwan compete under its own name

The advocacy group, in a statement issued on Friday, said that the name was a discriminatory misnomer

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

A US-based organisation called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow Taiwan to compete under its own name instead of "Chinese Taipei", reported Taiwan News.
Formosan Association for Public Affairs (FAPA), a Washington, DC-based nonprofit organisation that seeks to build worldwide support for Taiwan independence, called on the IOC on the opening day of the Paris Olympics 2024.
The advocacy group, in a statement issued on Friday, said that the name was a "discriminatory misnomer."
Chinese pressure has forced its use since 1984, while Taiwan also had to replace its national flag and anthem with another flag and song, as reported by Taiwan News.
The name Chinese Taipei implies that Taiwan has been a part of China and of the People's Republic of China, which it has never been, FAPA said in the statement drawn up with Taiwanese-American organisations.
They further called to let Taiwan be Taiwan and allow its athletes to compete at the Olympics as representatives of Taiwan.

The FAPA also referred to a resolution proposed in the US Congress in June calling for the IOC to drop the name "Chinese Taipei" and let Taiwan choose its own name, flag, and anthem at the Summer Games, Taiwan News reported.
The Taiwan Strait, separating Taiwan from mainland China, has been a frequent area of contention, with Beijing viewing Taiwan as a breakaway province and asserting sovereignty over the island.
The latest incident comes amid heightened regional security concerns and underscores Taiwan's ongoing vigilance in defending its airspace and territorial integrity against Chinese military activities.
As tensions persist, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence remains on high alert, prepared to respond to any further escalations in the region.
Amid rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait, China has increased its military presence and conducted frequent drills in the region. The manoeuvres are seen as part of Beijing's ongoing pressure campaign against Taiwan, which China views as a renegade province.

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

