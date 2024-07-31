Business Standard
US election: Harris gains ground over Trump in 6 swing states, shows poll

The poll - conducted online from July 24-28 - shows Harris leading Trump in Michigan by 11 percentage points, while in Arizona, Wisconsin and Nevada, she has a 2-point advantage

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

The margin of error in the July 1-5 poll was 3 percentage points in Georgia and Pennsylvania; 4 percentage points in Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, and 5 percentage points in Nevada | (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

Democratic US Vice President Kamala Harris has gained ground against Republican Donald Trump in six of the seven swing states since President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race, according to a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll of registered voters published on Tuesday.
 
The poll - conducted online from July 24-28 - shows Harris leading Trump in Michigan by 11 percentage points, while in Arizona, Wisconsin and Nevada, she has a 2-point advantage.
 
Trump is ahead of Harris in Pennsylvania by 4 points and in North Carolina by 2 points. They are on equal footing in Georgia.
Wisconsin is the only state of the seven where Trump has narrowed his deficit with Harris in comparison to Biden's performance in a previous poll.
 
Tuesday's poll has a margin of error of 3 percentage points in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania, 4 percentage points in Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin, and 5 percentage points in Nevada.
 
In a Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll conducted July 1-5, Trump was ahead of Biden in Arizona by 3 percentage points; in Georgia by 1 point; in Nevada by 3 points; in North Carolina by 3 points; and in Pennsylvania by 7 points. Biden led in Michigan by 5 points and in Wisconsin by 3 points, the poll showed.
 
The margin of error in the July 1-5 poll was 3 percentage points in Georgia and Pennsylvania; 4 percentage points in Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, and 5 percentage points in Nevada.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kamala Harris US Elections US presidential elections Donald Trump

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 9:43 AM IST

