Taiwan factory fire leaves at least 5 dead, more than 100 injured

A fire and subsequent explosions at a golf ball factory in southern Taiwan killed at least five people and injured more than 100 others, and five people are still missing.

The fire began on Friday night at the factory in Pingtung county and raged overnight. Authorities said rescuers were still looking for four factory workers and one firefighter who remained unaccounted for.

More than 100 people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Chou Chun-mi, magistrate of Pingtung county, said in a Facebook post.

Facing the grief of the family members, I could not say anything except to bow deeply, apologise, and express my deepest condolences, she said in the post, after visiting the funeral home and meeting with victims' families.

Authorities said that natural gas may have contributed to the explosions, which occurred as firefighters were attempting to put out the fire.

Also Read Tension on Taiwan Strait: What is the dispute between China and Taiwan? China-Taiwan conflict, former warns self-ruled island against ties with US Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks Unclear who would aid Taiwan in a war with China, says foreign minister China sends ships and fighter jets toward Taiwan in new show of force India, Japan agree to boost cooperation, including high-speed railway proj Cracks in Western wall of support for Ukraine emerge as they head to polls Russia's diesel exports ban risky for Moscow, world alike as winter nears 8 mummies, pre-Inca objects uncovered while expanding gas network in Peru If US has to choose, it will choose India over Canada: Ex-Pentagon official