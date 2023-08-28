Technical issue hitting flights on busy travel day: UK air traffic control

Britain's air traffic control system said it is experiencing a technical issue that could delay flights on Monday, the end of a holiday weekend and a busy day for air traffic travel.

The National Air Traffic Service said it had applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault.

Scottish airline Loganair said there has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems.

Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local co-ordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights may be subject to delays, it said.

Also Read Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna water rises to a record level in Delhi SpiceJet most delayed Indian airline as travel season takes a toll Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Prez Murmu's Visit More Indians are flying post-pandemic, only few prefer to travel by train Over 3,000 people evacuated after heavy rains lash parts of Central China Wait for official word on Russian participation in G20 Summit: Envoy Alipov Oil steadies as China moves to support economy, tropical storm in focus Viasat Inc's $1 bn orbiting satellites risks upending space insurance Evacuation order finds few followers in Ukraine despite Russia's push