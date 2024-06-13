Business Standard
Tesla expects to hike price of China-made Model 3 in EU due to tariff hike

The message, displayed on Tesla's website for countries including Germany, France, Ireland, Belgium, and Hungary, urged prospective buyers to place their orders in June

Tesla, Tesla logo

The European Commission on Wednesday said it will impose extra duties of up to 38.1% on imported electric cars made in China from July. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters BERLIN
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

Tesla expects to increase the price of its Model 3 because of import duties to be levied by the E.U. on cars made in China, the carmaker said on its website on Thursday, without specifying the size of the price hike.
 
The message, displayed on Tesla's website for countries including Germany, France, Ireland, Belgium, and Hungary, urged prospective buyers to place their orders in June.

"We're anticipating a requirement for us to increase pricing for Model 3 vehicles as of 1 July 2024. This is due to additional import duties likely to be imposed on electric vehicles manufactured in China and sold in the E.U.," the message said.
 
The European Commission on Wednesday said it will impose extra duties of up to 38.1% on imported electric cars made in China from July, risking retaliation from Beijing which said it would take measures to safeguard its interests.
Topics : automobile industry Tesla China European Union

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

