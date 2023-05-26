Tesla Superchargers may become the standard for EV charging: Ford CEO



Ford CEO Jim Farley said Tesla's Superchargers may become the standard for EV charging in the U.S., a day after the Michigan-based company struck a deal allowing Ford owners to gain access to the rival charging stations in North America.



Farley told CNBC that General Motors and other automakers are going to "have a big choice to make" in selecting between Tesla's EV chargers and the Combined Charging System (CCS).

Ford shares were up 7.8% at $12.27, while Tesla rose 3.7% to $191.30.



"The CCS standard plays a crucial role in establishing an extensive network of fast charging stations across North America," General Motors said.

CCS is one of several competing charging plug standards for DC fast charging.

Farley told CNBC on Friday that Ford had about 10,000 fast chargers and the agreement with Tesla will "double that".

Since 2012, Tesla has developed and deployed its own high-speed vehicle charger, called Supercharger, which can add up to 322 miles (518 km) of range in just 15 minutes.