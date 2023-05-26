Tesla Superchargers may become the standard for EV charging: Ford CEO

Ford CEO Jim Farley said Tesla's Superchargers may become the standard for EV charging in the U.S., a day after the Michigan-based company struck a deal allowing Ford owners to gain access to the rival charging stations in North America.
"I think there's a chance you know," Farley said on Friday in response to a question on CNBC on whether Tesla Superchargers will become the standard for EV charging.
Ford shares were up 7.8% at $12.27, while Tesla rose 3.7% to $191.30.
Farley told CNBC that General Motors and other automakers are going to "have a big choice to make" in selecting between Tesla's EV chargers and the Combined Charging System (CCS).
CCS is one of several competing charging plug standards for DC fast charging.
"The CCS standard plays a crucial role in establishing an extensive network of fast charging stations across North America," General Motors said.
Also Read
Tata Motors to operationalise Ford's Sanand unit in Gujarat in 12-18 months
Ford halts production, shipments of electric truck due to battery issue
Ford plans to cut 3,200 jobs in Europe; union says, 'vowing a fight'
Hyundai to invest $2.45 bn in Tamil Nadu for EV production over next 10 yrs
Ford CEO Farley out to prove Wall Street wrong on 'crazy high' EV goal
US Federal Reserve 'pause' on rate hikes in doubt after strong US data
OpenAI boss downplays fears ChatGPT maker could leave Europe over AI rules
JP Morgan Chase lays off around 1,000 employees of First Republic Bank
Will UK's new visa rules impact Indian students? Here's what report says
Credit Suisse owes millions to Georgia's billionaire ex-prime minister
Since 2012, Tesla has developed and deployed its own high-speed vehicle charger, called Supercharger, which can add up to 322 miles (518 km) of range in just 15 minutes.
Farley told CNBC on Friday that Ford had about 10,000 fast chargers and the agreement with Tesla will "double that".
Ford EV owners will stick to the company's own software while using a Supercharger instead of using Tesla software, which would have been a "deal breaker" for Ford, Farley told CNBC.
(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)