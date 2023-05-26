close

JP Morgan Chase lays off around 1,000 employees of First Republic Bank

JP Morgan Chase is laying off roughly 1,000 employees of First Republic Bank nearly a month after it was seized by regulators.

AP New York
JP Morgan

1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 9:45 PM IST
The vast majority of First Republic employees, roughly 7,200 before it ran into trouble, were offered jobs by JPMorgan, meaning that about 15 per cent of the bank's employees were let go.

First Republic cut roughly 25 per cent of its workforce before JPMorgan stepped in. Bank employees that are not being offered jobs at JPMorgan will get an additional 60 days of pay and benefits, the bank said. Additional payments to those being let go will be based on how long they worked at First Republic.

First Republic Bank, based in San Francisco, became the second-largest bank failure in US history.

Regulators sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase to restore order after three banks, including Signature and Silicon Valley banks, collapsed and threatened to undermine faith in the US banking system.

The banks were unique, however, due to the large, uninsured deposits held by their customers and exposure to the tech industry, which had been hammered by rising interest rates that made borrowing more expensive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : JP Morgan Chase & Co's US banks layoff

First Published: May 26 2023 | 9:45 PM IST

