close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Credit Suisse owes millions to Georgia's billionaire ex-prime minister

The judgment published today is wrong and poses very significant legal issues, Credit Suisse said in a written statement

AP London
Credit Suisse

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 9:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Credit Suisse owes former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili hundreds of millions of dollars for failing to protect the billionaire's money held in a trust pilfered by a manager, a Singapore court ruled Friday, the latest scandal for the Swiss bank whose yearslong problems forced its takeover by a rival.

Ivanishvili in 2004 put more than USD 1.1 billion into a trust overseen by the bank's Singapore subsidiary, Credit Suisse Trust Limited, and the employee managing the trust misappropriated many millions of dollars over nine years before being caught and sent to prison, the Singapore International Commercial Court said.

Bidzina, who amassed a fortune in Russia as a businessman before serving as Georgia's prime minister from 2012 to 2013, sued the Swiss bank for about USD 1.2 billion, saying it failed to properly administer the trust and keep its assets safe.

The judgment published today is wrong and poses very significant legal issues, Credit Suisse said in a written statement.

Credit Suisse Trust Limited intends to vigorously pursue an appeal.

The bank has previously acknowledged that it did not take reasonable steps to protect the trust's assets as of the end of 2008 and agreed to pay more than USD 79.4 million last year in a settlement.

Also Read

Credit Suisse under pressure to merge with UBS, meets to weigh options

UBS takes over Credit Suisse: Everything you need to know about the crisis

Swiss govt temporarily suspends bonus payouts to Credit Suisse staffers

Relief over Credit Suisse deal crumbles as focus shifts to bond risks

UBS weighs options for sale of Credit Suisse's Swiss unit, say reports

UK's Treasury chief accepts that recession may be imp to lower inflation

US consumer spending beats expectations in April; inflation picks up

Russia says Ukraine attacks border regions, Moscow strike Dnipro clinic

Japan unveils policy blueprint featuring childcare, no mention of funding

US manufactured capital goods demand unexpectedly rebound in April

The defendant is liable to compensate the plaintiffs for their loss, which has been calculated at USD 926 million, minus the amount of the settlement, Judge Patricia Bergin said in a ruling.

She added that any payout in a related case in Bermuda must be reduced so there isn't double recovery.

The bank has appealed a decision by the Supreme Court of Bermuda that Credit Suisse failed to prevent fraudulent mismanagement of Ivanishvili's assets in two life insurance policies taken out with Credit Suisse Life, a subsidiary based in the island territory.

Ivanishvili claimed damages of nearly USD 554 million in that case.

The once-venerable Swiss lender has seen a string of scandals over the years that hit the heart of its business, ranging from bad bets on hedge funds to failing to prevent money laundering by a Bulgarian cocaine ring and accusations it didn't report secret offshore accounts that wealthy Americans used to avoid paying US taxes.

The Swiss government hastily orchestrated a USD 3.25 billion takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS in March after Credit Suisse's stock plunged and customers quickly pulled out their money, fearing its collapse could further roil global financial markets following the failures of two US banks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Credit Suisse Georgia Courts

First Published: May 26 2023 | 9:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Indices gain nearly 1% to end week at 5-month high; Sensex up 629 points

sensex, BSE
3 min read

Shree Renuka Sugars Q4 results: Net profit declines 72% to Rs 42.8 crore

Q4 results: Early birds disappoint; combined net of 104 firms down 0.5%
1 min read

Moody's upgrades rating outlook on Tata Motors to positive from stable

Tata Motors, Tata
2 min read

Amit Shah to inaugurate day-long conclave on 9 years of Modi government

Photo: PTI
1 min read

FMCG firm Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat category with Fortune brand

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO
1 min read

Most Popular

Emerging US debt deal would raise limit, cap spending for two years

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, center, speaks to members of the media while arriving at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
5 min read

US consumer spending beats expectations in April; inflation picks up

united states
3 min read

Micky Jagtiani, founder of retail giant Landmark Group, passes away at 70

Micky Jagtiani
2 min read

LIVE: PM Modi says new Parliament building will make every Indian proud

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

DGCA required to deregister aircraft: Go First lessors to Delhi HC

Image
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon