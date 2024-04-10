Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

This Chinese cement producer's market value crashed 99% in 15 minutes

Tianrui's controlling shareholder Li Liufa and his spouse jointly own approximately 70% of the company, according to a filing in January

cement

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Bloomberg News


A Chinese cement producer was in the spotlight after it suspended stock trading Wednesday, following a selloff that nearly wiped out all its market value in the final 15 minutes of the previous session.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
China Tianrui Group Cement Co. said trading in its Hong Kong-listed shares has been halted from 9 a.m. local time, pending an announcement related to inside information, according to an exchange filing. 

Based in the central Henan province, Tianrui’s stock plunged 99% to about HK$0.05 Tuesday, cutting its market capitalization to HK$141 million ($18 million). During the selloff, about 281 million shares, or a third of the firm’s free float, changed hands. Of that amount, more than 80 million shares were traded during the final few minutes of the session known as the closing auction.


chart


Tianrui’s abrupt and dramatic stock rout is a reminder of the risks associated with obscure Chinese firms with a high concentration of shareholding and those that engage in financing practices such as using shares as debt collateral. The loss-making company’s woes also come at a time when an unprecedented housing crisis is causing increased stress among the country’s property developers and construction firms. 

“When there is a relatively large selling order, it is easy to trigger panic since there are not enough buyers,” said Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong, adding that penny stocks are prone to sudden plunges given thin liquidity. “It could also come from margin calls if the major shareholder pledged the stocks.”

Tianrui’s controlling shareholder Li Liufa and his spouse jointly own approximately 70% of the company, according to a filing in January. The cement producer also announced at that time that it pledged 97 million shares, or 3.3% of its total, to secure a 12-month loan of up to 166.5 million yuan.

The company’s investor relations officials couldn’t be reached for comment when contacted by Bloomberg. It also didn’t immediately respond to a written request for comment. 

Tianrui swung to a net loss of 634 million yuan ($87.7 million) last year, from a profit of 449 million yuan in 2022. It cited weak demand resulting from China’s property downturn, intensifying market competition and high raw material costs as reasons.

Also Read

After jail term, Hong Kong pro-independence activist seeks asylum in UK

US denounced Hong Kong's national security law but its actions remain muted

Hong Kong court affirms sedition conviction for pro-democracy activist

Article 23: Hong Kong's tough security law backed by China explained

Trading turnover: Indian markets at highest ever against Hong Kong

US Fed's interest rate-cut confidence wobbles amid unruly inflation figures

China rejects Fitch's ratings of its fiscal outlook, says economy 'stable'

Floods swamp settlements in Russia, over 96K evacuated in Kazakhstan

Israel threatens to strike Iran if it launches attack from its territory

Biden terms Netanyahu's approach to war a mistake, rift likely to deepen


Listed in Hong Kong in 2011, the company has an annual cement output capacity of about 58 million tons, with its business primarily focused on central and northern China, according to its official website. It also said its products were used in major domestic infrastructure projects such as high-speed rail lines.
Topics : Stock Market China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon