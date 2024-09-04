Business Standard
Home / World News / Thousands of Rohingya flee to Bangladesh from violence in Myanmar: Official

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Around 8,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh in recent months, escaping escalating violence in Myanmar's western Rakhine state, according to Bangladeshi officials.

The violence has intensified as fighting between Myanmar's ruling junta and the Arakan Army, a powerful ethnic militia drawn from the Buddhist majority, continues to worsen.
 
"We have information that around 8,000 Rohingya crossed into Bangladesh recently, mostly over the last two months," said Mohammad Shamsud Douza, a senior official in charge of refugees for the Bangladeshi government.
 
"Bangladesh is already over-burdened and unable to accommodate any more Rohingya," he told Reuters on Wednesday.
 
The Bangladesh government has not previously provided any estimate of how many Rohingya have crossed over in the last few months.
 
The government will hold a "serious discussion at the cabinet" within the next two to three days to address the crisis, Bangladesh's de-facto foreign minister, Mohammad Touhid Hossain, told reporters late on Tuesday.
 

While expressing sympathy for the Rohingya, Hossain said that the country no longer has the capacity to provide humanitarian shelter to additional refugees.
 
"It is not possible to fully seal the border," he added, adding that efforts will be made to prevent further infiltration.
 
Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh held rallies in camps on August 25, marking the seventh anniversary of the 2017 military crackdown that forced them to flee Myanmar, demanding an end to violence and safe return to their homeland.
 
Over one million Rohingya currently live in overcrowded camps in southern Bangladesh, with little hope of returning to Myanmar, where they are largely denied citizenship and other basic rights.
 
The recent surge in violence is the worst the Rohingya have faced since the 2017 Myanmar military-led campaign, which the United Nations described as having genocidal intent.
 
Last month, Hossain told Reuters Bangladesh cannot accept more Rohingya refugees and called on India and other countries to take greater action.
 
He also urged the international community to apply more pressure on the Arakan Army to cease attacks on the Rohingya in Rakhine state.

Topics : Rohingyas Bangladesh Myanmar

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

