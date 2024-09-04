Gaza war: US expects ceasefire soon; key Philadelphi Corridor deal likely

Business Standard
The US is pushing Israel for a Gaza ceasefire deal as the conflict with Hamas approaches its one-year mark, with at least 40,000 Palestinians dead and extensive regional devastation in Gaza

Israel-Palestine war protest

Protests continue against ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Dublin, Ireland. (Reuters)

Nisha Anand
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States on Tuesday (local time) said that it is time to finalise a deal on ceasefire in Gaza as the world cannot afford to wait any longer as the ongoing Israel-Hamas war nears its one-year mark.

The conflict, which started on October 7, 2023, with a Hamas attack on southern Israel followed by Israel’s counteroffensive in Gaza, has led to the deaths of at least 40,000 people and widespread devastation in the region.

During a daily press briefing, the US state department spokesperson Mathew Miller said that the US will continue to engage in discussions to push for a final agreement on ceasefire negotiations. He said that the US has made progress in talks but the success depends upon both parties seeking solutions to the crisis rather than reasons to reject the deal.

Israel mediators say IDF will be out of Philadelphi Corridor

According to The Times of Israel, Israeli negotiators have given their assurances during mediation talks with Qatar and Egypt that the country’s military arm - Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will completely pull out of the Philadelphi Corridor in the new phase of the hostage deal. This report comes despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments on maintaining a military presence in Jerusalem indefinitely.

According to a report by the BBC, US President Joe Biden, who met US negotiators on Monday, is expected to present a “final hostage release and ceasefire proposal later this week.”  The issue has gained renewed urgency following the recovery of the bodies of six hostages on Sunday, killed by Hamas.
The Times of Israel reported that under the first phase of the latest proposal, the US wants the IDF to vacate the heavily populated areas along the Philadelphi Corridor.

Strategic importance of Philadelphi Corridor:

The Philadelphi Corridor runs along the Gaza-Egypt border and is about 14 kilometres in length and 100 metres in width.

This buffer zone was first created as part of the 1979 peace treaty between Israel and Egypt. The prominent Rafah city is also a part of this region, of which Israel gained control in May. Israel argues that the Philadelphi Corridor is an oxygen line for Hamas, which uses it to smuggle weapons. Egypt has rejected this claim.

At least 100 hostages are still in the captivity of Hamas in Gaza.

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

