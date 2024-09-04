Gaza war: US expects ceasefire soon; key Philadelphi Corridor deal likely

Israel mediators say IDF will be out of Philadelphi Corridor

According to The Times of Israel, Israeli negotiators have given their assurances during mediation talks with Qatar and Egypt that the country’s military arm - Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will completely pull out of the Philadelphi Corridor in the new phase of the hostage deal. This report comes despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ’s comments on maintaining a military presence in Jerusalem indefinitely.

According to a report by the BBC, US President Joe Biden, who met US negotiators on Monday, is expected to present a “final hostage release and ceasefire proposal later this week.” The issue has gained renewed urgency following the recovery of the bodies of six hostages on Sunday, killed by Hamas.





Since the beginning of operations in the Rafah area, our troops have located, investigated and dismantled numerous tunnel entrances and underground infrastructure used by Hamas.



The Times of Israel reported that under the first phase of the latest proposal, the US wants the IDF to vacate the heavily populated areas along the Philadelphi Corridor.

Strategic importance of Philadelphi Corridor:

The Philadelphi Corridor runs along the Gaza-Egypt border and is about 14 kilometres in length and 100 metres in width.

This buffer zone was first created as part of the 1979 peace treaty between Israel and Egypt. The prominent Rafah city is also a part of this region, of which Israel gained control in May. Israel argues that the Philadelphi Corridor is an oxygen line for Hamas, which uses it to smuggle weapons. Egypt has rejected this claim.

At least 100 hostages are still in the captivity of Hamas in Gaza.