Three quarters of global carry trades removed: JPMorgan Chase & Co

Three-quarters of the global carry trade has now been removed, with a recent selloff erasing this year’s gains, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.



Returns in Group-of-10, emerging market and global carry trade baskets tracked by the bank have fallen about 10 per cent since May, quantitative strategists Antonin Delair, Meera Chandan and Kunj Padh wrote in a note to clients. The moves have wiped out the year-to-date returns and significantly cut into profits accumulated since the end of 2022.

“The spot component of the global carry basket would suggest that 75 per cent of carry trades have been removed,” the JPMorgan team wrote, reiterating that the “clock is ticking for the G10 carry.”