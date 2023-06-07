close

Toshakhana case: Court grants protective bail to Imran Khan till June 21

A Pakistani court on Wednesday granted protective bail to former prime minister Imran Khan till June 21 after a fresh FIR was registered against him for committing forgery in selling the state gifts

Press Trust of India Lahore
Imran Khan

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
A Pakistani court on Wednesday granted protective bail to former prime minister Imran Khan till June 21 after a fresh FIR was registered against him for committing forgery in selling the state gifts.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pakistan government registered a case of fraud and forgery against former prime minister Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and their close aides for allegedly preparing and submitting fake and forged receipts regarding Toshakhana gifts.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) also stopped police from arresting Khan's wife Bushra Bibi till June 13 in any case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

