Train derails in northwest England with no immediate reports of injuries

Train derails in northwest England with no immediate reports of injuries

Railway operator Avanti West Coast said the train came off the rails between Penrith and Oxenholme stations in the mountainous Lake District region

Britain, UK, UK flag

A train has derailed in northwest England and emergency services are on the scene, the authorities said. Photo: Pexels

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A train has derailed in northwest England and emergency services are on the scene, but there are no reports of injuries, authorities said on Monday.

Railway operator Avanti West Coast said the train came off the rails between Penrith and Oxenholme stations in the mountainous Lake District region.

The North West Ambulance Service said its staff were at the site. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said there are no reported injuries.

We will work swiftly to make sure that people can get off the train safely, she told LBC radio.

Avanti West Coast said all lines on the route that snakes from London up England's west side to Scotland were blocked and there would be major travel disruption.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

