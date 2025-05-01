Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 11:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump claims he can bring deported man back from El Salvador, but won't

Trump claims he can bring deported man back from El Salvador, but won't

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a 29-year-old Salvadoran who has lived in the US for more than ten years, was mistakenly sent to El Salvador last month despite having court protection against deportation

Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that he has the capability to bring back Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia (Photo: Reuters)

Boris Pradhan
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

US President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that he has the capability to bring back Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident who was wrongly deported to El Salvador last month, but is choosing not to do so.
 
This statement contradicted previous assertions from Trump and his senior officials who claimed the United States lacks the ability to return Abrego Garcia because he is being held by a foreign government, even though the Supreme Court has ordered the Trump administration to “facilitate” his return to the US.
 
During an exclusive interview aired Tuesday night, ABC News' Terry Moran said Trump could pick up the phone and with all the presidential power at his disposal, call the President of El Salvador and request Abrego Garcia’s return. Trump responded that if Abrego Garcia were the gentleman Moran described, he would make that call, but claimed that Abrego Garcia was not such a person.
 

Who is Kilmar Abrego Garcia?

 
Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, a 29-year-old Salvadoran who has lived in the United States for more than ten years, was mistakenly sent to El Salvador last month despite having court protection against deportation. He is currently imprisoned in one of the world’s harshest prisons. 
The US Department of Homeland Security cited Abrego Garcia's history of violence, asserting he is not the exemplary 'Maryland Man' portrayed by media outlets.

Abrego Garcia immigrated to the US at 16, fleeing threats from street gangs in El Salvador. He established himself in Maryland, married an American citizen, obtained a legal work permit, and was raising three children.
 
In 2019, authorities suspected him of MS-13 gang affiliation based on information from a confidential source and his wearing of Chicago Bulls apparel. Garcia was never charged with any crime. That same year, an immigration judge ruled against his deportation to El Salvador, citing probable persecution by local gangs. He was subsequently released and permitted to work legally in the US.

Judges launch investigations

 
Two Judges in Washington and Maryland have initiated formal investigations to determine if senior Trump administration officials intentionally violated court directives concerning disputed deportation flights to El Salvador.
Judges James E Boasberg and Paula Xinis raised serious concerns about the White House's apparent disregard for their rulings. They suspect government officials may have acted in "bad faith".

SC ruling on Abrego Garcia

Federal judge Paula Xinis issued a directive on April 4 asking the US government to assist in bringing Abrego Garcia back to the US. On April 10, the Supreme Court upheld this ruling, stating that the US must ‘facilitate Abrego Garcia’s release’ from Salvadoran custody and ensure his case proceeds as it would have if he hadn't been wrongfully deported.

First Published: May 01 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

