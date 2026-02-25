Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 08:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump admin weighs order requiring banks to collect citizenship data

Trump admin weighs order requiring banks to collect citizenship data

While there are no rules against non-citizens opening bank accounts in US, a requirement to produce a passport or similar documentation could provide a new barrier for those in the country illegally

US President Donald Trump

Trump has previously issued executive orders seeking to tighten access to state and federal systems | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 8:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Catherine Lucey and Katanga Johnson
 
The Trump administration is discussing an executive order designed to force banks to collect citizenship data alongside other identification information from customers, according to multiple media reports. 
The potential move would represent a significant new push in President Donald Trump’s effort to discourage undocumented migration to the US, and could impose substantial and unprecedented new mandates on financial institutions. 
 
The order, reported by the Wall Street Journal and Semafor, could apply to not only new customers but existing account holders. While there are not currently rules against noncitizens opening bank accounts in the US, a requirement to produce a passport or similar documentation could provide a new barrier for those in the country illegally.
 
 
Although citizenship documents aren’t currently necessary to open a bank account in the US, and the EU commonly accepts a national ID card in place of a passport, the requirement is more common in other nations. 

Also Read

ICE, Minnesota, immigration in US, US immigration

Trump admin sues New Jersey over restrictions on immigration arrests

An employee works at the solar cells and modules manufacturing facility in Mundra, Gujarat, India

US imposes 126% initial duty on Indian solar imports over subsidy concerns

donald trump, trump, tariffs

US imposes new 10% global tariff starting Tues after Supreme Court verdict

Trump eyes new trade probes to revive tariffs after court setback

Trump eyes new trade probes to revive tariffs after court setback

Donald Trump, Trump

US small business is disma despite GDP growth under Trump administration

 
“Any reporting about potential policymaking that has not been officially announced by the White House is baseless speculation,” said White House spokesman Kush Desai.
 
The American Bankers Association and Bank Policy Institute declined to comment. The Treasury Department did not respond to a request for comment.
 
Trump has previously issued executive orders seeking to tighten access to state and federal systems, including an executive order requiring citizenship verification on national mail-in voter registration forms and regulations prohibiting certain immigrants from holding or renewing commercial drivers’ licenses. 

More From This Section

Iran

Iranians worry over US military buildup as last-chance round of talks nears

West Bank

US embassy to offer consular services at Israeli settlement in West Bank

Acting Chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers Pierre Yared

White House economist dismisses Citrini AI risk report as 'science fiction'

Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO

Russia opens criminal probe against Telegram app founder Pavel Durov

The Louvre

Louvre Museum director resigns in wake of October's theft, security lapses

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US banks US citizenship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 8:18 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEngland vs Pakistan LIVE ScoreGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyPNGS Reva Diamond IPOWeather TodaySBI Reward Points ScamDJI Romo Security FlawPersonal Finance