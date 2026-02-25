Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 08:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / US embassy to offer consular services at Israeli settlement in West Bank

US embassy to offer consular services at Israeli settlement in West Bank

The move continues a shift in policy under US President Donald Trump's administration, which has been far friendlier to Israeli settlements in the West Bank than past US presidents

The US embassy has previously provided consular services in Ramallah and other Palestinian cities in the West Bank (Photo: PTI)

AP Jerusalem
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 8:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US embassy in Jerusalem plans to offer consular services for the first time at an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.

A statement posted Wednesday to the US embassy's account on the social platform X said consular officers "will be providing routine passport services" to US citizens Friday in the West Bank settlement of Efrat. The embassy said a similar outreach service is planned in the coming months in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit, calling the services part of its "efforts to reach all Americans."  The US embassy has previously provided consular services in Ramallah and other Palestinian cities in the West Bank.

 

The move continues a shift in policy under US President Donald Trump's administration, which has been far friendlier to Israeli settlements in the West Bank than past US presidents.

"We welcome the historic decision by the US embassy in Jerusalem to extend consular services to American citizens in Judea and Samaria," Israel's Foreign Ministry said on X.

There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials.

More than 3.4 million Palestinians and 700,000 Israelis live in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem, territories captured by Israel in 1967 and sought by Palestinians for a future state. The international community overwhelmingly considers Israeli settlement construction in these areas to be illegal and an obstacle to peace.

Most of the world considers the settlements illegal, and their impact on the ground is clear. Palestinians say the ever-expanding construction hems them in and makes it nearly impossible to establish a viable independent state.

Settler violence and army raids have increased in the West Bank since the war in Gaza began in October 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 8:09 AM IST

