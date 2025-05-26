Monday, May 26, 2025 | 08:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump says Putin has 'gone crazy', hints at sanctions after Kyiv attack

Trump says Putin has 'gone crazy', hints at sanctions after Kyiv attack

US President Donald Trump condemned Russia's deadly missile-and-drone attack on Kyiv, calling Vladimir Putin 'crazy' and signalling possible new sanctions over the strike

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump made these remarks after Russia launched a massive drone-and-missile attack in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, which resulted in the deaths of at least 12 civilians | (Photo: Reuters)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Monday (IST) said he was "not happy" with Russia's recent large-scale strike against Ukraine, adding that he was "absolutely" considering new sanctions against Moscow.
 
Speaking to reporters in New Jersey, Trump criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin and accused him of "killing a lot of people" in the attack, Bloomberg reported.
 
Trump noted, "I'm not happy with what Putin is doing. He's killing a lot of people, and I don't know what the hell happened to Putin."
 
He further added, "I've known him a long time, always gotten along with him, but he's sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don't like it at all."
 
 
In a post shared on his private social media platform Truth Social, Trump said that Putin “has gone absolutely crazy".

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to delay 50% tariffs on EU until July 9 after call with von der Leyen

Black Lives Matter, George Floyd

Thousands mark 5th anniversary of George Floyd's murder, slam Trump

Premiumtrade

Pursue trade deals, but focus equally on enhancing industry competitiveness

Premiummarkets

Street Signs: Global cues to guide markets, Sebi's NSEL broker scheme

US students, students in US

Trump's funding cuts spark global race to attract displaced US scientists

 
Trump made these remarks after Russia launched a massive drone-and-missile attack in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, which resulted in the death of at least 12 civilians and left nearly a dozen injured. According to an Associated Press report, Ukraine was hit with 367 drones and missiles, making it the largest single attack of the over three-year-long war.
 
“I’ve always said that he wants all of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia," said Trump in his post. 
 

US' efforts for a ceasefire deal in vain?

 
The strikes on Kyiv come at a time when the US has been trying to negotiate a ceasefire deal with Russia. Previously, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Russia would be hit with new sanctions if the latter failed to provide a formal proposal mentioning its conditions for a ceasefire.  
 
It also comes days after a phone call was held between Trump and Putin that lasted for over two hours, following which the US President claimed that ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine would begin immediately.
 
Following the strike on Kyiv overnight, Russia and Ukraine exchanged as many as 303 prisoners. 
 

More From This Section

Masayoshi Son,SoftBank Group CEO

Softbank's Masayoshi Son floats idea of US-Japan sovereign wealth fund

Ukraine Crisis

Massive Russian drone-and-missile attack on Ukraine kills at least 12

World bank

GST largest marginal contributor to rising poverty in Pakistan: World Bank

Bharti Global's Managing Director Shravin Mittal

Shravin Bharti Mittal joins wealthy exodus as UK tax reforms bite

Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia President

Indonesian President, Chinese Premier discuss trade amid US trade war

Topics : Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky Russia Ukraine Conflict BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayPM Modi Mann Ki BaatGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon