Monday, May 26, 2025 | 06:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'Emotional overload': Kremlin responds to Trump's 'crazy Putin' remark

'Emotional overload': Kremlin responds to Trump's 'crazy Putin' remark

Kremlin's response comes soon after US President Donald Trump said he is "not happy" with Russia's recent large-scale strike against Ukraine, saying Russian President had "gone absolutely CRAZY"

Trump-Putin chat for hours, not even Melania could separate the two

US President Donald Trump, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 summit in Hamburg Germany. Photo: PTI/AP

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As missile exchanges between Russia and Ukraine intensify, US President Donald Trump has entered the fray — not with weapons, but with words. In a sharp rebuke on Sunday (local time), Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin had “gone absolutely CRAZY.”
 
The Russian government, responding on Monday, dismissed Trump’s remark as the result of “emotional overload.” However, it also thanked the US President for his assistance in initiating peace negotiations with Ukraine.
 

What did Trump say about Putin?

 
In a post shared on his private social media platform Truth Social on Sunday, Trump said, “I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY! He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever…”
 
 
Trump also went on to slam Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy saying that he is doing no favours to his country by talking the way he does.
 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's immigration crackdown unnerves Cubans shielded from deportation

stock market, trading, stocks

US futures jump while Asian shares slip after Trump delays EU tariffs

Donald Trump

Trump hints at announcement in 'next two days' on Iran nuclear talks

Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia PM

Trump tariffs loom over Asean Summit as ties with China strengthen

US Steel, United States Steel

President Trump's backing for a Nippon steel deal leaves big questions

 

How did the Kremlin respond to Trump?

 
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is “really grateful to the Americans and to President Trump personally for their assistance in organising and launching this negotiation process”.
 
“Of course, at the same time, this is a very crucial moment, which is associated, of course, with the emotional overload of everyone absolutely and with emotional reactions,” Peskov mentioned.
 

What’s behind the latest ceasefire push? 

The recent strikes on Kyiv come amid ongoing US efforts to broker a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that Russia would face additional sanctions if it failed to present a formal proposal outlining its terms for a ceasefire.
 
The escalation also follows a two-hour phone conversation between President Trump and Vladimir Putin, after which Trump announced that negotiations for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine would begin immediately.
 
In the aftermath of the overnight attack on Kyiv, both countries carried out a prisoner exchange involving 303 individuals.

More From This Section

Shein, Temu

EU warns fashion brand Shein over consumer law breach, threatens penalty

wedding, marriage

'No buying of foreign wife': China warns of marriage scams in Bangladesh

cow, milk, dairy, animal husbandry, farming, farmers, beef, meat, lynchings, gaumata

India seeks to shield small dairy farmers in free trade talks with US

SpaceX Dragon spaceship

Sonic boom marks SpaceX Dragon's return to earth after ISS cargo mission

South Korea flag

Why South Koreans can't order by Presidential candidates' name at Starbucks

Topics : Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Conflict BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon