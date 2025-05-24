Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 05:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners hours after mass strike on Kyiv

Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners hours after mass strike on Kyiv

The ministry said each side brought home 307 more soldiers, a day after each released a total of 390 combatants and civilians

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

The announcement was made hours after Kyiv came under a large-scale Russian drone and missile attack that left at least 15 people injured. | Photo: Shutterstock

Agencies Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia and Ukraine swapped hundreds more prisoners on Saturday, the Russian defence ministry said, as part of a major swap that was a moment of cooperation in otherwise failed efforts to reach a ceasefire.

The ministry said each side brought home 307 more soldiers, a day after each released a total of 390 combatants and civilians.

The announcement was made hours after Kyiv came under a large-scale Russian drone and missile attack that left at least 15 people injured, according to local officials. There was no immediate confirmation from the Ukrainian side.  Meanwhile, sharing a post on X on Saturday, Zelenskyy said, "Fragments of Russian missiles and drones are being cleared in Kyiv. Rescue and emergency operations are ongoing at the sites of strikes and debris impacts -- wherever they are needed. There were many fires and explosions in the city overnight. Once again, residential buildings, cars, businesses have been damaged. Sadly, there are injuries."

 

The post added, "It was a difficult night for all of Ukraine -- 250 strike drones, the absolute majority of them Iranian "Shaheds," and 14 ballistic missiles. The Odesa, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kyiv, Dnipro regions suffered damages. All strikes targeted civilians. There are fatalities. My condolences to the families and loved ones."

Zelenskyy further emphasised that Ukraine has repeatedly proposed ceasefires and called for sanctions steps from the United States, Europe, and its allies.

"With each such attack, the world becomes more certain that the cause of prolonging the war lies in Moscow. Ukraine has proposed a ceasefire many times -- both a full one and one in the skies. It all has been ignored. It is clear that far stronger pressure must be imposed on Russia to get results and launch real diplomacy. We are awaiting sanctions steps from the United States, Europe, and all our partners. Only additional sanctions targeting key sectors of the Russian economy will force Moscow to cease fire. I thank everyone who helps and supports us," Zelenskyy said.

 

More From This Section

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

B'desh interim head Yunus calls cabinet meet amid rumours of exit: Report

European Union flag

EU weighs cutting 20 lenders from SWIFT under new Russia sanctions

IMF, International Monetary Fund

FY26 budget talks with Pakistan 'constructive', to continue ahead: IMF

Harvard University

How Donald Trump's sanctions threaten Harvard's global appeal and allure

College students, students, immigrants

How international students help sustain the budgets of these US colleges

Topics : Moscow Russia Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon