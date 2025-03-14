Friday, March 14, 2025 | 08:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Trump confident US will annex Greenland, says Nato chief could be key

Trump said the US needs Greenland for international security and hinted at future discussions on the matter

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

US President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that the United States would annex Greenland, emphasising that North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (Nato) Secretary General Mark Rutte could play a key role in facilitating the acquisition.

Speaking to reporters during a meeting with Rutte at the White House on Thursday (local time), Trump said the US needs Greenland for "international security" and hinted at future discussions on the matter.

"Well, I think it'll happen. And I'm just thinking, I didn't give it much thought before, but I'm sitting with a man that could be very instrumental. You know, Mark, we need that for international security, not just security, international. We have a lot of our favourite players, you know, cruising around the coast, and we have to be careful. And we'll be talking to you," Trump said, turning to Rutte. "It's a very appropriate, really a very appropriate question."

 

While acknowledging China and Russia's growing presence in the Arctic, Rutte distanced Nato from any discussion regarding Trump's attempts to acquire Greenland.

"When it comes to Greenland, yes or no joining the US, I would leave that outside, for me, this discussion because I don't want to drag Nato in that," Rutte said.

He added, "When it comes to the high north and the Arctic, you are totally right. The Chinese are now using these routes. We know that the Russians are rearming. We know we have a lack of icebreakers. So, the fact that seven outside Russia, there are seven Arctic countries working together on this under US leadership. It's very important to make sure that that region, that part of the world, stays safe, and we know things are changing there, and we have to be there."

On March 10, Trump threatened to take over Greenland. In a post shared on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said that the US supported Greenland's right to determine their own future, but it could also join the US if they wanted.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "As I made clear during my Joint Address to Congress, the United States strongly supports the people of Greenland's right to determine their own future. We will continue to KEEP YOU SAFE, as we have since World War II. We are ready to INVEST BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to create new jobs and MAKE YOU RICH -- And, if you so choose, we welcome you to be a part of the Greatest Nation anywhere in the World, the United States of America!"

For months, Trump has pushed the idea of the US acquiring Greenland. Prior to assuming office on January 20, he refused to rule out potential military action to annex Greenland.

When Trump was asked whether he could assure the world that as the US tries to get control of Greenland and the Panama Canal, it was not going to use military or economic coercion?

He replied, "No, I can't assure you on either of those two. But I can say this -- we need them for economic security," CBS News reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump NATO NATO alliance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

