Home / World News / American Airlines plane catches fire in Denver, passengers evacuated

American Airlines plane catches fire in Denver, passengers evacuated

An airport spokesperson told multiple news outlets that the plane was at gate C38 when the fire started on Thursday afternoon

American Airlines

No injuries were reported, and firefighters put out the blaze by the evening, the spokesperson said. Image: Shutterstock

AP Denver
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An American Airlines plane caught fire while sitting at a gate at Denver International Airport on Thursday, prompting slides to be deployed so passengers could evacuate quickly.

An airport spokesperson told multiple news outlets that the plane was at gate C38 when the fire started on Thursday afternoon.

A photo posted by CBS News showed passengers standing on a plane's wing as smoke surrounded the aircraft.

No injuries were reported, and firefighters put out the blaze by the evening, the spokesperson said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

