US judge asks Trump administration to reinstate thousands of fired workers

US judge asks Trump administration to reinstate thousands of fired workers

Probationary workers typically have less than one year of service in their current roles, though some are longtime federal employees

Image Credit: Bloomberg

A California federal judge on Thursday ordered six US agencies to reinstate thousands of recently-hired employees who were fired as part of President Donald Trump's purge of the federal workforce. 
The ruling made by US District Judge William Alsup during a hearing in San Francisco applies to the US Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Agriculture, Department of Energy, Department of Interior and the Treasury Department.  ALSO READ: US judge orders DOGE, Musk to produce records about cost-cutting ops 
Alsup last month temporarily blocked the US Office of Personnel Management, the human resources department for federal agencies, from ordering agencies to fire probationary employees, but declined at the time to require that fired workers get their jobs back. 
 
Probationary workers typically have less than one year of service in their current roles, though some are longtime federal employees. They have fewer job protections than other government workers, but in general can only be fired for performance issues. 
Alsup said on Thursday that OPM has no power to order firings, and there was evidence that it had improperly directed the termination of workers at the six agencies. He did not order the 16 other agencies named in the lawsuit by unions and nonprofit groups to reinstate workers. 

"It is a sad day when our government would fire some good employee and say it was based on performance when they know good and well that's a lie," Alsup said. 
The potential scale of Trump's efforts to shrink the US federal government could become clearer on Thursday, the deadline for government agencies to submit plans for a second wave of mass layoffs and to slash their budgets.     
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

