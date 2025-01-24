Business Standard

Trump halts authorizations for renewable projects on federal lands, waters

President Donald Trump and his nominees have championed oil, gas and coal production while disparaging renewable power as unreliable

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Order underscores the potential political risk that extends to solar projects nationwide

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Jennifer A. Dlouhy and Mark Chediak
  The Trump administration is freezing authorizations for wind and solar projects on federal lands and water, underscoring the sharp Washington policy pivot to favor fossil fuels over renewables.  
The 60-day halt in the approval of leases, rights of way and other authorizations was ordered Monday by the acting head of the Interior Department. 
 
Four years ago, former President Joe Biden’s administration ordered a nearly identical freeze, with one distinction: his version of the pause applied to “fossil fuel” authorizations instead. 
 
President Donald Trump and his nominees have championed oil, gas and coal production while disparaging renewable power as unreliable. Hours after taking office, Trump blocked the sale of new leases for offshore wind farms and ordered the Interior Department to halt permitting turbines on federal lands and waters.
 
 
The order underscores the potential political risk that extends to solar projects nationwide. Renewable advocates criticized the move.
 
“This step will restrict energy development which will harm consumers and fail to meet growing electricity demand,” said the American Clean Power Association. “We need an ‘all-of-the-above’ energy strategy, not just a ‘some-of-the-above’ approach.”

Topics : US President Donald Trump Donald Trump administration renewable energy renewable energy sector

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

