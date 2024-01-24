Trump has all but locked up GOP nomination, says Biden-Harris campaign

Former US president Donald Trump has all but locked up the GOP nomination, the Biden-Harris campaign said ON Tuesday after the results of the New Hampshire primary declared him as the winner.

Tonight's results confirm Donald Trump has all but locked up the GOP nomination, and the election denying, anti-freedom MAGA movement has completed its takeover of the Republican Party, Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement.

Rodriguez said Trump is offering Americans the same extreme agenda that has cost Republicans election after election: promising to undermine American democracy, reward the wealthy on the backs of the middle class, and ban abortion nationwide.

Joe Biden sees things differently. He's fighting to grow our economy for the middle-class, strengthen our democracy, and protect the rights of every single American. While we work toward November 2024, one thing is increasingly clear today: Donald Trump is headed straight into a general election matchup where he'll face the only person to have ever beaten him at the ballot box: Joe Biden, she said.

We acknowledge the outcome of the New Hampshire primary, where Donald Trump has seemingly secured the GOP nomination. It reflects the prevailing influence of the MAGA movement within the Republican Party," said Democratic community leader Ajay Bhutoria in a separate statement.

"In contrast to Trump's agenda, which has faced criticism for undermining democracy and prioritising the wealthy over the middle class, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have demonstrated a commitment to economic growth, job creation, and restoring American leadership on the world stage," he said.

"It is increasingly evident today that Donald Trump is poised for a general election showdown. He will face the only individual who has previously triumphed over him at the ballot box: Joe Biden. And Indian Americans and South Asians remain steadfast in our support for the Biden-Harris campaign and their vision for a stronger, more inclusive America," he said.