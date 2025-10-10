Friday, October 10, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump hints at cancelling Xi meeting after China limits rare earth exports

Trump hints at cancelling Xi meeting after China limits rare earth exports

The Republican president suggested that he was looking at a massive increase of import taxes on Chinese products in response to Xi's moves

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump said that China is becoming very hostile and that it's holding the world captive by restricting access to the metals and magnets used in electronics, computer chips, lasers and other technologies. (Photo:PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump said Friday that there seems to be no reason to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as part of an upcoming trip to South Korea after China restricted exports of rare earths needed for American industry.

The Republican president suggested that he was looking at a massive increase of import taxes on Chinese products in response to Xi's moves.

One of the Policies that we are calculating at this moment is a massive increase of Tariffs on Chinese products coming into the United States of America, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. There are many other countermeasures that are, likewise, under serious consideration.

 

The United States and China have been jockeying for advantage in trade talks, after the import taxes announced earlier this year triggered a trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Both nations agreed to ratchet down tariffs after negotiations in Switzerland and the United Kingdom, yet tensions remain as China has sought to restrict America's access to the difficult-to-mine rare earth's needed for a wide array of US technologies.

Trump said that China is becoming very hostile and that it's holding the world captive by restricting access to the metals and magnets used in electronics, computer chips, lasers and other technologies.

I have not spoken to President Xi because there was no reason to do so," Trump posted. "This was a real surprise, not only to me, but to all the Leaders of the Free World.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US China trade war, US , China, tariff hike, donald trump, Chinese goods, wto, world trade organisation, US tariff hikes, global trade war, American goods

US online retailers delist millions of banned Chinese electronic items

Snapchat

European Commission reviews child safety on Snapchat, YouTube, app stores

Philippines earthquake, earthquake

Second 6.9-magnitude quake hits southern Philippines near Davao Oriental

Donald Trump, Trump

'Politics over peace': White House's snark on Trump's Nobel Prize loss

Maria Corina Machado, Maria Corina

Machado dedicates Nobel Prize to Trump for supporting Venezuelans' cause

Topics : Donald Trump Xi Jinping Mineral US China trade war China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon