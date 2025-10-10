Friday, October 10, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US online retailers delist millions of banned Chinese electronic items

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

The chair of the Federal Communications Commission said on Friday that major US online retail websites have removed millions of listings for prohibited Chinese electronics as part of a crackdown by the agency. 
FCC Chair Brendan Carr said in an interview that the items removed are either on a US list of barred equipment or were not authorized by the agency, including items like security cameras and phones from companies like Huawei and ZTE . 
Earlier this week, the FCC said it plans to vote this month to tighten restrictions on telecommunications equipment made by Chinese companies deemed national security risks.
 
 

Topics : World News Electronics China US

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

