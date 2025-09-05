Friday, September 05, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump's dinner with tech CEOs: Which Indian-origin bosses among attendees?

Trump's dinner with tech CEOs: Which Indian-origin bosses among attendees?

Top technology executives praised Donald Trump on Thursday at a rare White House dinner where the US President hosted leading figures in artificial intelligence

US President Donald Trump

Trump’s engagement with Silicon Valley leaders has drawn mixed reactions within the Republican Party | Image: Bloomberg

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Thursday hosted a high-profile gathering of technology leaders at the White House, where he highlighted research on artificial intelligence and emphasised corporate investments being made across the United States.
 
While the executives lauded Trump and discussed their vision for technological progress, the President steered the conversation towards investment, asking participants one by one how much they were committing within the country.
 
Big tech leaders join, Musk absent 
The extensive guest list featured Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and several other senior executives from leading artificial intelligence and technology firms.
 
 

Also Read

Trump, White House dinner, tech CEOs

Trump hosts top tech CEOs at White House dinner, Musk absent from list

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas

Two Venezuelan military aircraft fly over US naval vessel as tensions rise

tim cook, Apple CEO

'Fairly substantial' semiconductor tariffs coming 'shortly', says Trump

The military parade to mark 80 years since Japan's defeat in World War II held at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, on Sept. 3

Xi brings together world leaders sick of being pushed around by Trump

Members of the Ohio National Guard patrol 14th Street in Washington on Aug. 23.

Washington officials sue Trump over National Guard deployment in US capital

Elon Musk, once a close Trump ally and previously appointed to head the Department of Government Efficiency, was conspicuously missing. Their relationship ended publicly earlier this year. Representing the AI sector at the table instead was Musk’s competitor, Sam Altman of OpenAI.
 
Indian-origin executives participate
 
Indian-origin executives who attended the Rose Garden meeting included Google’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Micron’s Sanjay Mehrotra, Tibco Software chairman Vivek Ranadive, and Palantir executive Shyam Sankar.
 
In a surprising inclusion, the White House confirmed that Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman was also present at the dinner. Once nominated by Trump to head the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa), his candidacy was withdrawn around the time of Trump’s fallout with Musk. Trump later said that Isaacman was “totally a Democrat”, calling the withdrawn nomination one of Musk’s grievances.
 
Republican criticism of tech industry 
Trump’s engagement with Silicon Valley leaders has drawn mixed reactions within the Republican Party. Senator Josh Hawley, one of Trump’s closest allies, delivered a pointed critique of the technology sector during a conservative conference in Washington earlier the same day. He condemned the absence of regulation around artificial intelligence and directly targeted Meta and ChatGPT.
 
Trump, however, has embraced AI-generated imagery and frequently shares it online, despite earlier expressing concern about the use of the technology to create misleading videos.
 
Silicon Valley’s shift towards Trump 
Several tech leaders who withheld support during Trump’s first term have since altered their stance following his return to office. Many have visited the White House pledging significant investments in the US. Some have also quickly aligned with Trump’s position on ending diversity promotion initiatives and scaling back efforts to counter online misinformation.
 
(With inputs from AP)

More From This Section

Howard Lutnick, Trump's Commerce nominee

US commerce secy hails $550 billion trade deal with Japan as 'game changer'

Nasa acting administrator, Sean Duffy, Nasa

Duffy vows Nasa will beat China to moon, says 'I'll be damned' if not

Qantas Airways CEO, Vanessa Hudson

Qantas CEO, top executives lose $522,000 in pay for major cyber breach

military, soldiers, Nato

US set to cut security funds for European allies along Russian border

Donald Trump, Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani likely to be NYC mayor unless 2 of his rivals quit: Trump

Topics : Donald Trump Technology White House BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon