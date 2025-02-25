Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump kissing Musk's feet? AI video plays on screens at US gov't office

An AI video of Donald Trump kissing Elon Musk's feet played at a US gov't office, sparking outrage and debate over Musk's growing influence in the government

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

A bizarre AI-generated video of US President Donald Trump kissing billionaire Elon Musk’s feet played on a loop at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) building on Monday. The video, titled ‘Long Live the Real King’, appeared to mock their relationship and quickly went viral.  
 
The footage, which appeared on HUD monitors, seemed to reference Trump’s recent Truth Social post where he wrote, ‘Long Live the King!’ The source of the incident remains unknown, but it has ignited a firestorm of reactions online.  
 
An X user shared the video with the caption: “WOW! This actually just happened! The monitors were hacked at HUD to display an AI video of Trump licking Elon Musk’s toes. The caption over it read, LONG LIVE THE REAL KING”.
 
 

HUD spokesperson Kasey Lovett condemned the incident, telling media platform The Hill, “Another waste of taxpayer dollars and resources. Appropriate action will be taken for all involved.”
 

Musk’s influence in government sparks debate   

Elon Musk has become one of Trump’s most powerful allies, gaining significant influence over federal agencies since the president’s return to office. Under his leadership, workforce reductions have accelerated across the government, with thousands of employees laid off. Musk also heads the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), responsible for advising the administration on budget cuts and staffing.  
 
His latest directive which requires government employees to submit a weekly report with five accomplishments or face resignation has also drawn widespread backlash.  

Topics : Donald Trump Elon Musk artifical intelligence

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

