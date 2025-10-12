Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump names Dan Scavino to lead White House presidential personnel office

Trump names Dan Scavino to lead White House presidential personnel office

Scavino replaces Sergio Gor, who was confirmed by the Senate as the next US Ambassador to India. Gor is currently on a six-day India visit

Dan Scavino

Scavino will be responsible for the selection and appointment of almost all positions in government Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump has appointed Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino to head the White House Presidential Personnel Office, the president announced on Sunday.

Scavino replaces Sergio Gor, who was confirmed by the Senate as the next US Ambassador to India. Gor is currently on a six-day India visit.

Trump announced Scavino's appointment in a post on Truth Social.

"I am pleased to announce that the great Dan Scavino, in addition to remaining Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, will head the White House Presidential Personnel Office, replacing Sergio Gor, who did a wonderful job in that position, and will now become the Ambassador to India."  Scavino will be responsible for the selection and appointment of almost all positions in government, "a very big and important position", Trump said.

 

"Congratulations Dan, you will do a fantastic job!!!" he added.

The Presidential Personnel Office oversees the selection process for presidential appointments and works to recruit candidates to serve the president in departments and agencies throughout the Executive Branch, according to the White House website.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Explosion

Blast at Tennessee explosives plant kills 16, leaving no survivors

Warner Bros Discovery, Warner Bros

Warner Bros rebuffs Paramount's initial takeover approach, citing low offer

Myanmar flag

Myanmar town lies in shambles as both sides in civil war vie for control

Hostages Square, Tel Aviv, hostage return

Huge crowds gather at 'Hostages Square' in Tel Aviv, worried but hopeful

Typhoon Ragasa, Typhoon, Ragasa, Super Typhoon Ragasa

Heavy rain in Mexico triggers floods, landslides, killing at least 41

Topics : Donald Trump White House Trump govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon