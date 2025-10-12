Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 06:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Blast at Tennessee explosives plant kills 16, leaves no survivors

Blast at Tennessee explosives plant kills 16, leaves no survivors

The cause of the blast is not known. Investigators are combing the charred property foot-by-foot, searching for possible evidence

Explosion

Representative Image: The explosion left a smouldering wreck of twisted metal and burned-out vehicles at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant. Photo: Shutterstock

AP McEwen (US)
Oct 12 2025 | 6:28 AM IST

Authorities say a blast in rural Tennessee that levelled an explosives plant and was felt for miles around killed 16 people and left dno survivors.

The explosion left a smouldering wreck of twisted metal and burned-out vehicles at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant, which supplies and researches explosives for the military.

The cause of the blast is not known. Investigators are combing the charred property foot-by-foot, searching for possible evidence.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 6:25 AM IST

