Monday, March 24, 2025 | 12:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'Truly the worst': Trump upset about his 'distorted' presidential portrait

'Truly the worst': Trump upset about his 'distorted' presidential portrait

Sharing his thoughts on Truth Social, Trump said the artist did Obama's portrait 'wonderfully' but portrayed him in 'truly the worst' way

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump's potrait in Colorado State Capitol and his current presidential portrait. (Photo: @realDonaldTrump | Truth Social)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Monday expressed outrage over a five-year-old presidential portrait of him at the State Capitol in Colorado, calling it “truly the worst” and accusing the artist of “purposefully distorting” his image.
 
Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to slam the artwork by artist Sarah Boardman, which has been displayed in the Colorado Capitol since 2019.
 
The artist had also created the Capitol’s portrait of former President Barack Obama.
 
“Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves,” Trump wrote in his post. “The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst. She must have lost her talent as she got older. In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one.”  ALSO READ | 'I'll pay it out of my own pocket': Trump on Nasa astronauts' overtime fee
 
 
The 78-year-old added that many people from Colorado had called and written to complain about the portrait, which he urged Governor Jared Polis to take down. “Jared should be ashamed of himself!” he wrote.

Also Read

Elon musk, musk, Elon, Tesla

Tesla woes, Trump tariff protests suggest consumer boycotts taking effect

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Espionage concerns rise as Trump, Musk fire thousands of federal workers

trade, ship,port, cosco shipping, container

Billion-dollar US tariffs on Chinese ships risk 'trade apocalypse'

US flag, US, united states

$1.8 trillion ESG market thrives as US govt agencies drive demand

US President Donald Trump

Trump's second term sees mounting challenges for US news industry

 
 
In a statement to Denver-based 9NEWS, a spokesperson for Polis said the governor was “surprised to learn the President of the United States is an aficionado of our Colorado State Capitol and its artwork.”
 
“The State Capitol was completed in 1901 and features Rose Onyx and White Yule Marble mined in Colorado, and includes portraits of former presidents and former governors,” the spokesperson said. “We appreciate the President and everyone’s interest in our Capitol building and are always looking for any opportunity to improve our visitor experience.”  ALSO READ | Trump's second term sees mounting challenges for US news industry
 
After making his statement, Trump shared both his first-term presidential portrait and his current portrait on Truth Social.
 
According to media reports, Colorado Republicans raised more than $10,000 through a GoFundMe campaign in 2018 to commission the oil painting by Boardman.

More From This Section

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft leads carbon removal purchases, but overall demand remains low

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods confirms romance with Donald Trump Jr's ex-wife Vanessa Trump

Japan, hospitality, hotels, tourism sector

Japan's youth abandon tourism jobs amid low wages, harsh work culture

Israel Flag, Israel

Israeli government passes 'no confidence' motion against attorney-general

Nvidia, chips, semiconductors

Malaysia to tighten controls over Nvidia chip flow on US pressure

Topics : Donald Trump US President Donald Trump United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon