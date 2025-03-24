Monday, March 24, 2025 | 11:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Tiger Woods confirms romance with Donald Trump Jr's ex-wife Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods confirms romance with Donald Trump Jr's ex-wife Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods, 82-time TOUR winner, confirms romance with Donald Trump Jr's ex-wife Vanessa Trump, sharing photos on social media and making their relationship public

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump (Photo/X)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr, by sharing two photos on social media. Alongside the images, he captioned the post with, "Love is in the air." 
 
The two were recently seen at Torrey Pines in San Diego, accompanied by her daughter, Kai. Their appearance coincided with Woods’ attendance at the Genesis Invitational, where he served as the tournament host and presented the winner’s trophy.
 
 
Kai Trump is a student at the Benjamin School, where she is classmates with Woods' children, Sam and Charlie. This week, she and Charlie participated in a prestigious invitation-only junior golf tournament, news agency Associated Press reported.

Also Read

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods withdraws from signature event following mother's passing

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods says he still has the fire to keep his career running

Yashwant Varma

BS LIVE updates: Delhi HC withdraws judicial work from Justice Yashwant Varma

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Banking shares drive Sensex 850 pts higher to 77,850; Nifty at 23,600

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft leads carbon removal purchases, but overall demand remains low

 
"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together," Woods shared on X, where he has 6.4 million followers. He further said, "At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."  
 
One of the shared photos shows Woods and Vanessa Trump posing together, while another captures them in a hammock, with her arm resting on his chest as he looks upward.
 
Rumours about their relationship had been circulating for weeks in celebrity news circles. Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr. for 12 years, and the former couple shares five children.    
 
The announcement follows Woods’ recent revelation on March 11 that he had ruptured his left Achilles tendon, an injury that will keep him out of the Masters and likely sideline him for the rest of the year.  
 
Woods, the 82-time TOUR winner, has two children from his marriage to Elin Nordegren, which ended in 2010 after reports of his extramarital affairs. His last relationship before Vanessa Trump was with Erica Herman, which lasted around seven years before ending in October 2022.
 
Woods has shared the golf course with Donald Trump multiple times. In 2019, Trump honoured him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In February this year, Woods met Trump at the White House to discuss the divided state of professional golf, particularly in light of the emergence of the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.

More From This Section

Japan, hospitality, hotels, tourism sector

Japan's youth abandon tourism jobs amid low wages, harsh work culture

Elon musk, musk, Elon, Tesla

Tesla woes, Trump tariff protests suggest consumer boycotts taking effect

Israel Flag, Israel

Israeli government passes 'no confidence' motion against attorney-general

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Espionage concerns rise as Trump, Musk fire thousands of federal workers

Nvidia, chips, semiconductors

Malaysia to tighten controls over Nvidia chip flow on US pressure

Topics : Tiger Woods Donald Trump Jr BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon