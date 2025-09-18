Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 09:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump seeks Supreme Court order to remove Lisa Cook from US Fed board

Trump seeks Supreme Court order to remove Lisa Cook from US Fed board

The White House campaign to unseat Cook marks an unprecedented bid to reshape the Fed board, which was designed to be largely independent from day-to-day politics

Donald Trump

The Republican administration turned to the high court after an appeals court refused to go along with ousting Cook, part of President Donald Trump's effort to reshape the Fed's seven-member governing board and strike a blow at its independence. (Image: Bloomberg)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration on Thursday asked the Supreme Court for an emergency order to remove Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve's board of governors.

The Republican administration turned to the high court after an appeals court refused to go along with ousting Cook, part of President Donald Trump's effort to reshape the Fed's seven-member governing board and strike a blow at its independence.

The White House campaign to unseat Cook marks an unprecedented bid to reshape the Fed board, which was designed to be largely independent from day-to-day politics. No president has fired a sitting Fed governor in the agency's 112-year history.

 

Cook, who was appointed to the Fed's board by President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has said she won't leave her post and won't be bullied by Trump. One of her lawyers, Abbe Lowell, has said she will continue to carry out her sworn duties as a Senate-confirmed Board Governor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

International Space Station

Northrop Grumman cargo ship reaches ISS a day late after engine glitch

US economy, united states, US Fed

US jobless claims fall to 231,000 after recent surge to 4-year high

Arrest, woman arrest, arrested

UK police arrest suspects as Lithuania exposes Russia-linked sabotage plot

Nvidia

What China ban means for Nvidia's billions and who gains in Beijing?

Nvidia

Nvidia to invest $5 bn in Intel to co-develop chips, expand AI platforms

Topics : Donald Trump US Federal Reserve US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon