Friday, December 19, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump keeps war option open with Venezuela, orders oil tanker seizures

Trump keeps war option open with Venezuela, orders oil tanker seizures

Trump also said there would be additional seizures of oil tankers near Venezuelan waters, according to the interview. The US seized a sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela last week

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump said he was leaving the possibility of war with Venezuela on the table, according to an interview with NBC News published on Friday.
 
"I don't rule it out, no," he told NBC News in a phone interview.
 
Trump also said there would be additional seizures of oil tankers near Venezuelan waters, according to the interview. The US seized a sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela last week.
 
"If they're foolish enough to be sailing along, they'll be sailing along back into one of our harbors," he told NBC News.
 
On Tuesday, Trump ordered a "blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, in Washington's latest move to increase pressure on Nicolas Maduro's government, targeting its main source of income, following which Venezuela's government said it rejected Trump's "grotesque threat."
 

Also Read

Tiktok

ByteDance signs deal to sell over 80% of TikTok's US assets to avoid ban

Travel, tourists, Hospitality

Millennials, Gen Z lead 90% of India's outbound travel in 2025: Report

jet crash, plane crash

North Carolina plane crash: Retired NASCAR driver Biffle, 6 others killed

epstein, epstein files

Lines from Lolita, Bill Gates, Chomsky: What new Epstein photos show

US flag, US, united states

Justice Department faces deadline to release files on Epstein investigation

 
Trump's pressure campaign on Maduro has included a ramped-up military presence in the region and more than two dozen military strikes on vessels in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea near Venezuela, which have killed at least 90 people.
 
Trump has also previously said that US land strikes on the South American country will soon start.
 
In his NBC interview, Trump declined to say whether removing Maduro was his ultimate goal, telling NBC News: "He knows exactly what I want."
 
"He knows better than anybody," Trump added, referring to Maduro. The report did not elaborate.
 
Maduro has alleged that the US action is aimed at overthrowing him and gaining control of the OPEC nation's oil resources, which are the world's largest crude reserves.
 
The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

More From This Section

Bondi beach shooting, Australia

Bondi Beach shooter made 6 trips to Hyd after leaving India: T'gana Police

Michaela Benthaus

Michaela Benthaus to become first wheelchair user to fly into space

electric vehicle, ev industry

Asian car, battery makers revamp EV strategy amid US market changes

Sattelite

In rare space mishap, Musk's Starlink loses contact with satellite in orbit

Brown University

Man suspected in Brown University shooting found dead in New Hampshire

Topics : Donald Trump Venezuela United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon