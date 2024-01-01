Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tsunami hits Japan after 7.5 magnitude quake, India issues helpline numbers

Japan earthquake update: According to media reports, a tsunami of 1.2 metres was confirmed to have hit Wajima city in Ishikawa prefecture

Japan earthquake

A tsunami of 1.2 metres was confirmed to have hit Wajima city in Ishikawa prefecture (Source:X/ JAMES - ONTHERIGHT)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck Japan early this morning today, leading to a series of subsequent tremors that have triggered tsunami warnings. The quake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture at approximately 4:10 pm local time, prompting authorities to ask people to evacuate and move to higher grounds.

According to media reports, a tsunami of 1.2 metres was confirmed to have hit Wajima city in Ishikawa prefecture. Reuters reported that more than 36,000 households lost power in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As a response, the Indian Embassy in Japan has created an emergency control room for people to reach out to in connection with the earthquake and tsunami. The India office in Japan has also issued five emergency numbers and two email IDs for people who need assistance. Indian officials have asked people to follow all the guidelines issued by the local government.

Government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi stated that nuclear plants in the area had not reported any irregularities, AP reported. But he said it was important for people in coastal areas to escape from the oncoming tsunami. Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority also said no irregularities have been confirmed at nuclear power plants along the Sea of Japan.

In March 2011, Japan was hit by a 9.0-magnitude undersea quake off its northeastern region, which set off a tsunami that left around 18,500 people dead or missing. In Japan's worst post-war disaster, the tsunami also sent three reactors into meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant.

A 7.4-magnitude quake off the coast of Fukushima in March 2022 had led to the deaths of three people. 

Also Read

China earthquake: Xi Jinping urges all-out rescue; What we know so far

Google's Android earthquake alert system: What it is, how it works and more

Japan earthquake: Roads crack, poles topple; tsunami warning issued

Morocco quake kills over 2K; here are the deadliest earthquakes in history

Aadhaar card update: UIDAI extends last date for free update; details here

Israel shifts troops out of Gaza strip first time since war began

Japan earthquake: Roads crack, poles topple; tsunami warning issued

Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus convicted, to face jail in Bangladesh

Happy New Year 2024: 10 inspiring quotes to start positive in January 2024

7.4 magnitude earthquake hits western Japan; tsunami warning issued

Topics : Japan Earthquake Tsunami Tsunami alert centre Asia BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon