Tsunami hits Japan after 7.5 magnitude quake, India issues helpline numbers

A devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck Japan early this morning today, leading to a series of subsequent tremors that have triggered tsunami warnings. The quake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture at approximately 4:10 pm local time, prompting authorities to ask people to evacuate and move to higher grounds.



According to media reports, a tsunami of 1.2 metres was confirmed to have hit Wajima city in Ishikawa prefecture. Reuters reported that more than 36,000 households lost power in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures.



As a response, the Indian Embassy in Japan has created an emergency control room for people to reach out to in connection with the earthquake and tsunami. The India office in Japan has also issued five emergency numbers and two email IDs for people who need assistance. Indian officials have asked people to follow all the guidelines issued by the local government.



Government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi stated that nuclear plants in the area had not reported any irregularities, AP reported. But he said it was important for people in coastal areas to escape from the oncoming tsunami. Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority also said no irregularities have been confirmed at nuclear power plants along the Sea of Japan.



In March 2011, Japan was hit by a 9.0-magnitude undersea quake off its northeastern region, which set off a tsunami that left around 18,500 people dead or missing. In Japan's worst post-war disaster, the tsunami also sent three reactors into meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant.



A 7.4-magnitude quake off the coast of Fukushima in March 2022 had led to the deaths of three people.