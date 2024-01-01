Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus convicted, to face jail in Bangladesh

Yunus was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in 2006 for pioneering the use of microcredit and lifting millions out of poverty

Muhammad Yunus

Muhammad Yunus

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus was on Monday convicted in a labour law case in Bangladesh and will face a jail term of six months, news agency AFP reported. Yunus was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in 2006 for pioneering the use of microcredit and lifting millions out of poverty.

Yunus was questioned by Bangladesh's official anti-graft watchdog, the Anti-corruption Commission, on charges of money laundering and fund embezzlement. Yunus, chairman of Grameen Telecom, was accused of violating labour laws. A dozen other colleagues of Yunus faced similar charges in the case.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Grameen Telecom owns 34.20 per cent shares of Bangladesh's largest mobile phone company Grameenphone, a subsidiary of Norway's telecom giant Telenor. Investigators say Yunus and others misappropriated over $2.28 million from the workers fund.

In August, more than 170 global leaders and Nobel laureates, in an open letter, urged Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to suspend legal proceedings against Yunus.

The leaders, including former US President Barack Obama, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and more than 100 Nobel laureates, said in the letter that they were deeply concerned by recent threats to democracy and human rights in Bangladesh.

"We are alarmed that he has recently been targeted by what we believe to be continuous judicial harassment", said the letter.

Hasina responded by saying she would welcome international experts and lawyers to come to Bangladesh to assess the legal proceedings and examine documents involving the charges against Yunus.

In 1983, Yunus founded Grameen Bank, which gives small loans to entrepreneurs who would not usually qualify for bank loans. The bank's success in lifting people out of poverty led to similar microfinancing efforts in many other countries.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

Nobel Prize 2023 in Medicine awarded to Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman

Asia Cup final 2023: What is prize money for winning and runners-up teams?

Nobel Peace Prize 2023 awarded to Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi

Asia Cup: ACC announces prize money for Colombo and Kandy groundsmen

Happy New Year 2024: 10 inspiring quotes to start positive in January 2024

7.4 magnitude earthquake hits western Japan; tsunami warning issued

Happy New Year 2024: 5 best firework shows in the world and more

Saudi Arabia's fund outpaces Singapore's GIC with $31.6 billion splurge

Sri Lanka raises fuel retail prices by Rs 20; first under new VAT hike

Topics : Muhammad Yunus nobel peace prize Microcredit labour Law Labour laws Bangladesh BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon