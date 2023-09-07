Confirmation

Aadhaar card update: UIDAI extends last date for free update; details here

UIDAI has also asked Aadhaar holders of 10 years to update the details with the latest information

Aadhaar

(Photo: Bloomberg)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 12:56 PM IST
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the last date to update the documents in Aadhaar by three months from September 14 to December 14.

In an official memorandum, UIDAI said, "In order to encourage more residents to update their document in Aadhaar, it was decided to provide the provision to update their document in Aadhaar through myAadhaar portal free of cost up to September 14."

"Based on the positive response from the residents, it is decided to extend the facility for three more months, i.e. from September 15 to December 14. Accordingly, the facility for document update shall continue free of cost through myAadhaar portal at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ up to December 14," it added.

UIDAI has also asked Aadhaar holders of 10 years to update the details with the latest information.

According to the UIDAI website, "Please update Aadhaar for continues accuracy of demographic information. To update it, upload your proof of identity and proof of address documents."

These details include name, address, and details of relatives in case of marriage or death, among other things.

The details can be updated for free on UIDAI's website. It can also be done physically at Common Services Centres (CSC) by paying Rs 25.

Aadhaar update: How to upload address proof for free

  • Visit https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/
  • Log in and select "Name/Gender/Date of Birth & Address Update".
  • Click on "Update Aadhaar Online".
  • Select "address" from the list of demographic options and click "Proceed to Update Aadhaar".
  • Upload a scanned copy and enter the required demographic information.
  • Make a payment of Rs 25. ( Not required till December 14)
  • A Service Request Number (SRN) will be generated. Save it for tracking status.
  • On completion of the internal quality check, you will receive an SMS.
First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 12:56 PM IST

